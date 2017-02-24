We Review The News Of The Week In Our Region

Related Program: 
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines. Joining us to discuss this week's top stories are City Hall reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Sharon Coolidge; WCPO.com/WCPO Insider investigative reporter Hillary Lake; and WVXU city hall reporter Jay Hanselman.

Cincinnati administrators are moving forward with plans to secure the city hall courtyard with a fence-like wall and a garage door.  

Those who need to access that entrance will be able to walk into the area, but only those with passes can get vehicles into the courtyard.  