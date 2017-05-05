Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

We Review The Mayoral Primary, The Joe Mixon Bengals Draft, And Other Top Stories

By 54 minutes ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.

This Tuesday's mayoral primary attracted a low percentage of voters, with Council Member Yvette Simpson handily beating incumbent mayor John Cranley and first-time candidate Rob Richardson, Jr. And the Cincinnati Bengals made a controversial hire when they drafted Joe Mixon. 

Joining us this week to discuss the outcome of Tuesday's primary, Joe Mixon joining the Bengals and other top stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz and Managing Editor, Opinion and Engagement, David Holthaus; Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty and local politics reporter Jason Williams.

Tags: 
local news
WCPO
wcpo.com
David Holthaus
Amanda Seitz
Chris Wetterich
Paul Daugherty
Jason Williams
Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Enquirer
Business Courier
Yvette Simpson
John Cranley
2017 Cincinnati mayor's race
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Simpson Finishes First In Mayoral Primary, Will Face Cranley In The Fall

By May 2, 2017
Bill Rinehart

It's not particularly surprising that Council Member Yvette Simpson and incumbent Mayor John Cranley came out of Tuesday's primary election as the two candidates who will battle in November.