We Look At This Week's Top Local Stories

By Dec 16, 2016
We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines. 

Joining us this week for a look at the latest news and business developments in Greater Cincinnati are Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; Cincinnati and Kentucky Enquirer river cities reporter Scott Wartman; Cincinnati Enquirer Business Editor Bowdeya Tweh; and 9 On Your Side/WCPO.com Business Reporter Dan Monk; and WVXU reporter and digital news editor Tana Weingartner.

