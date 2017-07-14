We Look At The Latest Local And Ohio Political Stories And More

Cincinnati City Council strikes a compromise on human services funding, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts offers employees wage hikes and paid family leave and Ohio begins its next fiscal year with a $65 billion budget.

Joining us for a look at these and this week's other top stories in Cincinnati and the Tri-state are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz; Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; Cincinnati Enquirer Government reporter Jessie Balmert; Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler; and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.