Cincinnati Edition

We Look At Kentucky Politics And The Latest Tri-state Business News

By Jul 7, 2017
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

Kentucky's secretary of state says no to President Trump's Election Commission, the Commonwealth's governor and attorney general continue their running feud and several new Kentucky laws recently go into effect. We'll discuss these and other recent developments in Kentucky politics. And we'll look at the latest Tri-state business news, including how Kroger is working to meet the challenges of a changing supermarket industry.

Joining us this week are Political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers; Cincinnati Enquirer Investigative reporter James Pilcher; Enquirer Business reporter Alex Coolidge; and 9 On Your Side/ WCPO.com Business reporter Dan Monk.

