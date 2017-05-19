We Discuss The Ohio Governor's Race, What's Happening At The Banks And Other Top Stories

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we discuss the developments behind the headlines. With Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley announcing her candidacy earlier this month, there are now four Democrats and four Republicans running to be the next governor of Ohio. Meanwhile, the current governor, John Kasich, continues his presence on the national political stage. And in Cincinnati, businesses still come and go at The Banks on the riverfront, but for the last two years officials in charge of planning for The Banks have been quiet about the project's future.

Joining us to discuss these and other top stories are Cincinnati Enquirer Government reporter Jessie Balmert; Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporter and producer Andy Chow; WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Politics and Government reporters Paula Christian and Amanda Seitz; and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.