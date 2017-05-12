We Discuss The Cincinnati City Budget Proposal Release And Other Local News

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines. Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black presented the FY2017-2018 budget to Mayor John Cranley yesterday. We'll take a look at what is in the budget and how the city plans to deal with a projected $26 million deficit.
Joining us to discuss the budget and the other top news stories of the week are city hall reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Sharon Coolidge; 9 On Your Side/WCPO.com Politics and Government reporter Paula Christian; and Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich.