WDJO-AM Drops Don Imus

Without warning, oldies WDJO-AM (1480) dropped Don Imus' nationally syndicated "Imus In The Morning" show this week for a local music show.

"We went back to music 6-9 a.m. We have looked at doing it for a while to be more consistent with what we do all day -- playing the hits," says Tony Bender, program director and new morning DJ.

Listener response so far has been 50-50, he said. "As with any change you make, Imus fans were not happy. But I am getting good feedback from listeners being able to hear music in the morning," Bender said.

Imus fans can hear the show streaming through the Imus website, from his WABC-AM affiliate in New York, or by downloading the app on a phone or tablet. Imus has been on and off Greater Cincinnati radio over the past 20 years on AM 1230 and 910.

Gary Stevens took over Bender's night shift this week. The new WDJO-AM weekday lineup:

6-9 a.m.: Tony Bender

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Pat Barry

3-8 p.m.: Dr. Boogie Jack Stahl

8-10 p.m.: Gary Stevens