WCET-TV's 'Action Auction' Returns This Week

WCET-TV's "Action Auction," the public television station's biggest annual fundraiser, airs Tuesday through Saturday this week.

"Action Auction," now in its 51st year, is a great place to get good deals on gift certificates for restaurants, stores, local services, attractions or hotels, and tickets to see the Reds, FC Cincinnati, Bengals, UC, Xavier and NKU games, concerts, plays and shows.

The CETconnect auction site shows lots of sports collectibles, wines, furnishings, movie passes, golf rounds and books available this week.

"Action Auction" airs 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, April 24-27, and 3-11 p.m. on "wine day" Saturday, April 28. Dr. O’dell Owens is auction chairman again this year.