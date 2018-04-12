WCET-TV Needs 'Action Auction' Donations

It's that time of the year again: WCET-TV needs your help for another successful "Action Auction," the public TV station's biggest annual fundraiser.

The 51st "Action Auction" needs gift certificates, tickets, goods, services, collectibles, art and all kinds of good stuff to be sold on Channel 48 April 25-28.

Mary MacDowell, WCET-TV community events manager, says these are among the most popular items for Cincinnati's original home shopping show:

--Gift certificates for restaurants, shopping, salon or spa visits and services

--Tickets to see the Reds, FC Cincinnati, Bengals, UC, Xavier and NKU games, the Bunbury Music Festival and other concerts

--Unique experiences – behind-the-scenes tours of restaurants, firehouses, TV stations or other businesses – "are always wildly popular," she says

--Wine and beer

If you have items to donate, you should contact the "Action Auction" office by email (actionauction@cetconnect.org) or by phone (513-345-6530). For more information go to the auction web pages.

"Action Auction" airs 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, April 24-27, and 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. on "wine day" Saturday, April 28. Dr. O’dell Owens is auction chairman again this year.