German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the second key European leader to visit the White House this week. President Trump and Chancellor Merkel are not thought to have the personal rapport that was in evidence in meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. But Trump and Merkel are still holding a joint news conference and taking questions from reporters. Watch the press conference live, starting at 1:35 p.m. ET. If the video below does not work, please refresh the page.