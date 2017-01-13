Warren County Bank Executive To Fill Vacant Ohio Senate Seat

Long-time bank executive Steve Wilson of Maineville has been recommended by a Republican screening committee to fill a vacant Ohio Senate seat. Wilson would take the place of Shannon Jones, who left the 7th Senate District seat after winning a race for Warren County Commissioner in November.

He is the former chief executive and current chairman of LCNB Corp and LCNB National Bank. The 7th District takes in all of Warren County and parts of Hamilton and Butler counties. He was chosen by a seven-member panel of GOP senators. The screening committee met with five applicants. The full 24-member Ohio Senate Republican Caucus will meet later this month to make Wilson's appointment official. He will fill out the remainder of Jones' term. He will have to run in 2018 if he wants to continue in the Ohio Senate. Ohio GOP caucus spokesman John Fortney says Wilson will have to give up his seat on the Miami University board of trustees to take the Senate seat. Miami, a state school, is Wilson's alma mater.