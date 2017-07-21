Want The Full Eclipse Experience? Be Prepared To Travel

By 16 minutes ago
  • This total eclipse was captured in France in 1999.
    This total eclipse was captured in France in 1999.
    Luc Viatour / Wikipedia

In a month, Americans will be able to witness something that hasn't happened here in 38 years. The moon will pass between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow across parts of the country. It's such a rare experience, some people will travel to witness it. 

Astronomer Dean Regas says the Cincinnati area will only see about 90 percent of the sun blocked. He says that's not very exciting.

"It's hard to tell exactly what the conditions will look like but most likely if you're outside and you didn't know it was happening, you might not notice much of anything."

Regas says the 10 percent of the sun that won't be blocked by the moon is still incredibly bright. The eclipse will peak at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

"It might get slightly darker but you won't notice it that dramatically."

There is a tell-tale sign that doesn't involve looking at the sun.

"If you look at the light coming through leaves down onto the ground, they'll act like little pinhole cameras and they'll make crescent shadows on the ground. It is really trippy to see that," Regas says.

The Cincinnati Observatory will be open August 21 to help people view the eclipse safely. The total eclipse will be visible near the Kentucky-Tennessee border and southwest of Evansville, Indiana.

Regas is planning on traveling to wherever the weather is best because he says it's worth it.

"You look up at where the sun was and it's gone. It's just this perfect black hole where the sun used to be with these wispy clouds, the atmosphere of the sun, called the corona. It gets dark enough you can see stars and planets in the middle of the day. The temperature drops 16 to 17 degrees in a matter of seconds. It is eerie, but I love it."

Tags: 
partial solar eclipse
total solar eclipse
Cincinnati Observatory
Dean Regas

Related Content

Partial solar eclipse will 'brighten' rush hour traffic Thursday

By Oct 23, 2014
Dean Regas / Cincinnati Observatory

Here's something to look forward to while you're stuck in rush hour traffic: Cincinnati will see a partial solar eclipse from about 5:45-6:45 Thursday evening.

A partial eclipse means a portion of the sun’s disc will be blocked out by the moon.

But be careful, the Cincinnati Observatory warns it's dangerous to look directly at the sun unless you're using safe, approved filters.

The last time we saw a partial solar eclipse was in 2012 and the Observatory's Dean Regas says the  next one won't happen until August 2017.

Looking Up Podcast Explores The Heavens

By Jul 11, 2017
Jim Nolan/WVXU

On July 12 Cincinnati Public Radio introduces a new podcast, "Looking Up," with the Cincinnati Observatory's Dean Regas and Anna Hehman. The first podcast created exclusively by Cincinnati Public Radio separate from its on-air programming, "Looking Up" will cover the latest astronomical discoveries, science and technology, and interesting facts about the stars and planets, all in a fun, down to Earth way.

Dean Regas From The Cincinnati Observatory Shares "Facts From Space!"

By Oct 17, 2016
Provided

He has been the outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory since 2000, written dozens of articles about the skies above us and co-hosts the popular public television series Star Gazers