Want To Be Picked By 'American Pickers?'

Do you have a stash of rare junk or antiques worthy of "American Pickers," the History Channel's hit TV show?

Stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming back to Ohio in June, and they're looking for you.

Mike and Frank, as they're known on TV, plan to film episodes "throughout the region," according to publicity from Mary Weaver, a casting associate for Cineflix Productions, which makes "American Pickers."

They are "looking for people in your area with unique antique collections and interesting stories behind them," she says.

If you're not among the 4.7 million who watch the series, here's what you need to know: Each week Mike and Frank grab their flashlights and "pick" through piles of junk in falling apart barns, dark sheds, and seemingly abandoned warehouses or closed stores, while looking for antiques and collectibles. They resell their finds through their Antique Archeology stores in Le Claire, Iowa, and Nashville, Tenn.

"American Pickers" premiered in January 2010. The show airs 9 p.m. Wednesday May 3 this week. Next week it airs Monday May 8 and Wednesday May 10, with the new episode at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They filmed in West Chester Township last June. They're shooting shows this month in Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and West Virginia.

"They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them," says the show's publicity release. "Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable or exceptional items."

A few important specifics:

--"American Pickers" only looks at private collections. Mike and Frank do not go to flea markets, auctions, stores, malls, museums, businesses "or anything open to the public," Weaver says.

--To be considered, producers need your name; town and state; phone number; and the location of your collection.

--You must send a description of your items with some photos.

--Contact "American Pickers" by email (americanpickers@cineflix.com), phone (1-855-OLD-RUST or 1-855-653-7878) or by sending a message at their Got A Pick Facebook page.

If the show comes to film at your place, let me know!