Vivian's Victory Helps Families When They Need It Most

Watching a child feel miserable due to a bad cold or the flu can be hard for a parent. When an illness is serious enough that a child has to be admitted to the hospital, family stress and concern reaches all new levels. Each year in Greater Cincinnati, hundreds of babies and children require the additional medical attention provided by hospital pediatric and neonatal intensive care units.

Many parents with children in these special care units don't have the financial means to be able to take extended time off work to be with their child. The local organization Vivian's Victory helps families facing the difficult choice between comforting their child or paying next month's rent or mortgage. This includes anything from providing gas money or paying utility bills to practical items needed when the child is finally able to come home.

This afternoon on "Cincinnati Edition," Vivian's Victory Founder and Executive Director Maria Dunlap and neonatal nurse Stephanie Sedam join us to discuss how Vivian's Victory assists the families of children with a poor prenatal diagnosis or a prolonged illness.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 12 starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment.