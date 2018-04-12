Related Program: 
Vivian's Victory Helps Families When They Need It Most

By Dan Hurley
  • vivian's victory
    Vivian's Victory helps families so they don't have to choose between being with their sick child or paying the rent.
Watching a child feel miserable due to a bad cold or the flu can be hard for a parent. When an illness is serious enough that a child has to be admitted to the hospital, family stress and concern reaches all new levels. Each year in Greater Cincinnati, hundreds of babies and children require the additional medical attention provided by hospital pediatric and neonatal intensive care units.

Many parents with children in these special care units don't have the financial means to be able to take extended time off work to be with their child. The local organization Vivian's Victory helps families facing the difficult choice between comforting their child or paying next month's rent or mortgage. This includes anything from providing gas money or paying utility bills to practical items needed when the child is finally able to come home.

This afternoon on "Cincinnati Edition," Vivian's Victory Founder and Executive Director Maria Dunlap and neonatal nurse Stephanie Sedam join us to discuss how Vivian's Victory assists the families of children with a poor prenatal diagnosis or a prolonged illness.

University of Dayton law professor Dennis Turner has just released a book based on letters and other documents he discovered which were written by Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in German-occupied Belgium and Italy during the war.