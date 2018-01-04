Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Violins Of Hope, Remembering The Holocaust

By 1 hour ago
  • A unique concert experience featuring nine restored Holocaust era violins, played by some of Cincinnati's finest musicians.
    A unique concert experience featuring nine restored Holocaust era violins, played by some of Cincinnati's finest musicians.
    Provided

On January 23, the Holocaust & Humanity Center will present Violins of Hope, a community performance featuring nine Holocaust era violins, played by some of Cincinnati's finest musicians.

For the past two decades, Israeli violin-maker Amnon Weinstein has been dedicated to restoring violins played by musicians during the Holocaust. With the help of his son, Avshi, these once-silent violins are able to be played again and became known as the Violins of Hope.

Joining us to discuss Violins of Hope are Holocaust & Humanity Center Executive Director Sarah Weiss; Evans Mirageas, the Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of the Cincinnati Opera; and Avshi Weinstein, who will be hand-carrying the nine violins to Cincinnati for the January 23rd performance.

Violins of Hope will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23 in Music Hall. For more information and tickets, call 513-621-2787 or click here.  

On Wednesday, January 10, internationally renowned musicologist James A. Grymes will discuss his book, “Violins of Hope: Instruments of Hope and Liberation in Mankind’s Darkest Hour,” at the Main Branch of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. The event, which will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., is free, but seats are limited. To RSVP click here or call 513-287-7001.

Tags: 
Holocaust & Humanity Center
Holocaust
Cincinnati Opera
Evans Mirageas
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
concert
history

Related Content

Memory Building: Engaging Society In Self-Reflective Museums

By Oct 18, 2017
PROVIDED, FREEDOM CENTER, BY FARSHID ASSASS, ASSASSI PRODUCTIONS

This week Cincinnati has been host to a joint conference for the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The conference, "Memory Building: Engaging Society in Self-Reflective Museums," is a meeting of ICOM’s International Committee of Memorial Museums in Remembrance of the Victims of Public Crimes (ICMEMO) and the International Committee for Architecture and Museum Techniques (ICAMT).

Dr. Danny Cohen Joins Us To Discuss His New Book, "Train," And His Unsilence Project

By Sep 30, 2015

Dr. Danny M. Cohen, an assistant professor of instruction at Northwestern University's School of Education and Social Policy and The Crown Family Center for Jewish & Israel Studies, is a learning scientist, author, and education designer. Dr. Cohen is also founder of the Unsilence Project. His latest book, Train, tells the story of six teenagers, Jewish and non-Jewish, in Nazi-occupied 1943 Berlin.

Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp

By Jan 23, 2015

Between 1940 and 1945, approximately 1.3 million men, women and children, most of whom were Jewish, were deported to Auschwitz. Before the concentration camp was finally liberated by Soviet forces on January 27, 1945, 1.1 million had perished there. The Soviet troops found only 7,000 survivors. A new exhibition commemorating the 70th anniversary of the camp's liberation, Unlocking the Gates of Auschwitz 70 Years Later, opens January 30 at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

The exhibit uses artifacts, photographs and personal stories, including those of local survivors Bella Ouziel and Werner Coppel, to tell the history of the Holocaust from various perspectives: victim, collaborator, bystander and perpetrator. Joining us this afternoon to share some of that history, are: Werner Coppel; Sarah Weiss, executive director of the Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education; and, Dr. C. G. Newsome,  president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. 

Unlocking the Gates of Auschwitz 70 Years Later is presented by the Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and Cincinnati Museum Center with the support of the Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati and the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.

The Theresienstadt Opera Project presents two operas from the Holocaust era

By Oct 22, 2014

  Opera performed by Jewish children held in a concentration camp during World War II. It is almost impossible to imagine such beauty amid such horror. But it did exist.