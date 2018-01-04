Violins Of Hope, Remembering The Holocaust

On January 23, the Holocaust & Humanity Center will present Violins of Hope, a community performance featuring nine Holocaust era violins, played by some of Cincinnati's finest musicians.

For the past two decades, Israeli violin-maker Amnon Weinstein has been dedicated to restoring violins played by musicians during the Holocaust. With the help of his son, Avshi, these once-silent violins are able to be played again and became known as the Violins of Hope.

Joining us to discuss Violins of Hope are Holocaust & Humanity Center Executive Director Sarah Weiss; Evans Mirageas, the Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of the Cincinnati Opera; and Avshi Weinstein, who will be hand-carrying the nine violins to Cincinnati for the January 23rd performance.

Violins of Hope will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23 in Music Hall. For more information and tickets, call 513-621-2787 or click here.

On Wednesday, January 10, internationally renowned musicologist James A. Grymes will discuss his book, “Violins of Hope: Instruments of Hope and Liberation in Mankind’s Darkest Hour,” at the Main Branch of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. The event, which will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., is free, but seats are limited. To RSVP click here or call 513-287-7001.