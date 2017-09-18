Related Program: 
U.S. Women's National Team Plays New Zealand Here Sep. 19

Thanks to FC Cincinnati, our city has turned into a soccer town. The club continues to draw thousands of fans to its matches.

Now soccer fans have a chance to see the U.S. Women's National Team (WNT) in action. The WNT takes on New Zealand tomorrow night at Nippert Stadium. U.S. Women's Team midfielder Rose Lavelle from Cincinnati is on the roster for the match.

This will be the first visit here for the U.S. Women since 2008. And it will be the first time they play at Nippert Stadium, current home to FC Cincinnati.

Rose Lavelle playing for the Boston Breakers
Credit Mike Gridley / ISI Photos

Joining us for a look at the U.S. WNT – New Zealand match and to discuss the growing popularity of soccer here are Cincinnati Enquirer Xavier Basketball and FC Cincinnati reporter Patrick Brennan; U.S. Women's National Team Press Officer Aaron Heifetz; and WVXU reporter and digital news editor Tana Weingartner.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will take on New Zealand Tuesday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. at UC's Nippert Stadium. For information and tickets, click here

