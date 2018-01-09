Related Program: 
U.S. Supreme Takes Up Ohio Voter Purges

  • A 2016 Reuters study found at least 144,000 people removed from the rolls in Ohio's three largest counties in recent years.
Across the United States, government officials try to maintain accurate voter rolls by removing people who have died or moved away. Now, the U.S. Supreme Court is taking up a case that examines whether some states, including Ohio, are aggressively purging voter rolls in a way that disenfranchises thousands of voters. The justices will decide how far states can go in purging their election databases.

Here to discuss Ohio voter purging are Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou; Chandra Law Firm Founder and Managing Partner Attorney Subodh Chandra; Cincinnati Enquirer State and Government Reporter Jessie Balmert; and WVXU Politics Reporter Howard Wilkinson.

Supreme Court Will Decide If Voting Is A Use It Or Lose It Right In Ohio

Not to be morbid, but let's say you are an Ohioan who has passed away and is no longer with us. Should your name be removed from the voting rolls?

Yes, absolutely. This is not Chicago, after all.

Now let's say you are a registered Ohio voter and you have moved, permanently, to another state. Should your name be removed from the voting rolls in Ohio?

Yes, certainly, because you can't vote in a state where you no longer live.