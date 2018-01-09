U.S. Supreme Takes Up Ohio Voter Purges

Across the United States, government officials try to maintain accurate voter rolls by removing people who have died or moved away. Now, the U.S. Supreme Court is taking up a case that examines whether some states, including Ohio, are aggressively purging voter rolls in a way that disenfranchises thousands of voters. The justices will decide how far states can go in purging their election databases.
Here to discuss Ohio voter purging are Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou; Chandra Law Firm Founder and Managing Partner Attorney Subodh Chandra; Cincinnati Enquirer State and Government Reporter Jessie Balmert; and WVXU Politics Reporter Howard Wilkinson.