Unfinished Work Of James Baldwin Inspires Film "I Am Not Your Negro"

In 1979, James Baldwin planned his next book, "Remember This House," a personal account of the lives and assassinations of three of his close friends – Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. But at the time of his death in 1987, he had completed only thirty pages of his manuscript.

Now with his documentary I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. The film is an examination of race in America that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will present a screening of the documentary along with a community discussion on January 19 (the event is sold out).

Joining us to discuss the film and the work of James Baldwin are his niece, author, educator and activist Aisha Karefa-Smart; Director of Community Strategy with The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Dr. Robin Martin; YWCA of Cincinnati Advocacy Manager Desiré Bennett; and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Manager of Program Initiatives Chris Miller.

