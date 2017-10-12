UC Trustees: No Decision On White Nationalist's Demand

University of Cincinnati officials haven't made a decision ahead of a threatened lawsuit by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer. Spencer's attorney says UC and Ohio State University have until Friday to agree to allow Spencer to speak on campus.

School spokesman Greg Vehr says it's not clear when the board will make a decision.

"We have no contract and we are looking at the contingencies associated with an event like this that include public safety as well as other issues that may arise."

Vehr spoke with reporters after trustees met in executive session Thursday afternoon.

"The only signal that's being sent is that we're going to have a response at a later time."

Vehr doesn't expect trustees will meet again Thursday, and isn't sure when they might. Spencer's attorney has said he will file suit Friday.

The Ohio universities are the latest challenged by Spencer since a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August that led to deadly violence.