Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

UC Researchers Lead Team Of Archaeologists To Discovery Of Griffin Warrior Grave

By 43 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

UC's Sharon Stocker and Jack Davis have worked in the Pylos region of Greece for 25 years. They led a team of 45 archaeologists and experts in various specialties as well as students during this summer's excavations. Stocker stands in the shaft tomb the team uncovered.
Credit University of Cincinnati, Pylos Excavations

In the summer of 2015, a team of archaeologists led by University of Cincinnati researchers discovered and excavated a Bronze Age warrior’s tomb in southwestern Greece. 

The discovery has been described as one of the richest tombs found in Greece in the last 50 years, and a possible gateway to civilizations.

Joining us to discuss the importance of the tomb, dating to approximately 1450 B.C. and dubbed the grave of the Griffin Warrior at the Palace of Nestor, Pylos, Greece, are directors of the archeological project, Dr. Sharon Stocker, University of Cincinnati Department of Classics senior research associate; and UC Classics Department Head and Carl W. Blegen Professor of Greek Archaeology, Dr. Jack Davis.

To learn more about the Griffin Warrior excavation, you can read articles in UC Magazine, The New York Times and Smithsonian Magazine

Tags: 
archaeology
Bronze Age
tomb
Griffin Warrior
discovery
UC Department of Classics
University of Cincinnati
warrior tomb
Pylos Greece
Cincinnati Edition