UC Researchers Lead Team Of Archaeologists To Discovery Of Griffin Warrior Grave

In the summer of 2015, a team of archaeologists led by University of Cincinnati researchers discovered and excavated a Bronze Age warrior’s tomb in southwestern Greece.

The discovery has been described as one of the richest tombs found in Greece in the last 50 years, and a possible gateway to civilizations.

Joining us to discuss the importance of the tomb, dating to approximately 1450 B.C. and dubbed the grave of the Griffin Warrior at the Palace of Nestor, Pylos, Greece, are directors of the archeological project, Dr. Sharon Stocker, University of Cincinnati Department of Classics senior research associate; and UC Classics Department Head and Carl W. Blegen Professor of Greek Archaeology, Dr. Jack Davis.

