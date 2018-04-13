UC Prepares To Celebrate 200 Years

  • Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The University of Cincinnati marks its bicentennial in 2019 and celebratory planning is already underway.

UC is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a yearlong slate of activities. Begun in 1918 as the Medical College of Ohio and Cincinnati College, UC is the country's 18th oldest public institution.

Besides celebratory events, the school is organizing two community impact projects, one designing and building bus shelters for Cincinnati Public Schools, and another offering mini grants to non-profits for projects aimed to "support a health community."

Three books are also being released. They include:

  • In Service to the City: A History of the University of Cincinnati by David Stradling
  • From the Temple of Zeus to the Hyperloop: University of Cincinnati Stories by Greg Hand
  • Leaving a Legacy: Writings form the Legacies of Daniel Drake by Phillip Diller
