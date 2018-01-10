Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

UC Led Team Excavating Griffin Warrior Tomb

By 4 hours ago
  • An enlarged drawing of the detailed combat scene captured on an agate sealstone discovered by the University of Cincinnati's Sharon Stocker and Jack Davis.
    An enlarged drawing of the detailed combat scene captured on an agate sealstone discovered by the University of Cincinnati's Sharon Stocker and Jack Davis.
    Tina Ross/Courtesy Department of Classics, University of Cincinnati. Color illustration/Ben Gardner, UC Creative Services

Archaeologist Carl William Blegen was on the faculty at the University of Cincinnati from 1927 to 1957. His discoveries at Troy in Turkey and the Palace of Nestor at Pylos in Greece remain two of the 20th century’s most important archaeological discoveries in Greek prehistory.

Today, UC archeologists continue to make significant discoveries. A team led by UC researchers has been excavating a Bronze Age warrior’s tomb, dubbed the Grave of the Griffin Warrior, at the Palace of Nestor, in Pylos, Greece. The discovery has been described as one of the richest tombs found in Greece in the last 50 years, and a possible gateway to civilizations.

Joining us for an update about the latest findings at the Pylos site and to discuss the life and work of Carl Blegen are directors of the Griffin Warrior archeological project, Dr. Sharon Stocker, University of Cincinnati Department of Classics senior research associate; and UC Classics Department Head and Carl W. Blegen Professor of Greek Archaeology, Dr. Jack Davis.

To learn more about the Griffin Warrior excavation, you can read articles in UC Magazine or The New York Times.

Carl W. Blegen: Personal and Archaeological Narratives,” the first biography of the researcher, is now available. 

Tags: 
Carl Blegen
Griffin Warrior
Palace of Nestor
Blegen Library
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

UC Researchers Lead Team Of Archaeologists To Discovery Of Griffin Warrior Grave

By Jan 12, 2017
University of Cincinnati, Pylos Excavations

 

In the summer of 2015, a team of archaeologists led by University of Cincinnati researchers discovered and excavated a Bronze Age warrior’s tomb in southwestern Greece. 