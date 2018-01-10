UC Led Team Excavating Griffin Warrior Tomb

Archaeologist Carl William Blegen was on the faculty at the University of Cincinnati from 1927 to 1957. His discoveries at Troy in Turkey and the Palace of Nestor at Pylos in Greece remain two of the 20th century’s most important archaeological discoveries in Greek prehistory.

Today, UC archeologists continue to make significant discoveries. A team led by UC researchers has been excavating a Bronze Age warrior’s tomb, dubbed the Grave of the Griffin Warrior, at the Palace of Nestor, in Pylos, Greece. The discovery has been described as one of the richest tombs found in Greece in the last 50 years, and a possible gateway to civilizations.

Joining us for an update about the latest findings at the Pylos site and to discuss the life and work of Carl Blegen are directors of the Griffin Warrior archeological project, Dr. Sharon Stocker, University of Cincinnati Department of Classics senior research associate; and UC Classics Department Head and Carl W. Blegen Professor of Greek Archaeology, Dr. Jack Davis.

To learn more about the Griffin Warrior excavation, you can read articles in UC Magazine or The New York Times.

“Carl W. Blegen: Personal and Archaeological Narratives,” the first biography of the researcher, is now available.