UC Clermont Offers New Health And Aging Course

There are more than 76 million Baby Boomers living in the United States according to 2014 Census data. Despite this aging population, there is a knowledge and experience gap when it comes to caring for seniors. For younger generations, understanding and caring for older adults is a key component of work and home life.

Now the University of Cincinnati Clermont College is offering a new Health and Aging course. This online gerontology course teaches students communication strategies through case studies and other training exercises. The college also offers a Certificate Degree in Gerontology.

Here to discuss the course is UC Clermont Department of Humanities and Social Sciences Adjunct Associate Professor Dr. Deborah Moffatt; and Program Director of Experiential Learning and Career Services Monika Royal-Fischer.