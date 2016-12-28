Two Local Banks Settle Over Discrimination Claims

By 49 minutes ago
  • The settlement between the Justice Department and two Cincinnati based banks has been filed in US District Court-Southern District of Ohio.
    The settlement between the Justice Department and two Cincinnati based banks has been filed in US District Court-Southern District of Ohio.
    Sarah Ramsey / WVXU

The Justice Department and two locally owned banks have reached a settlement over so-called "redlining." 

Union Savings Bank and Guardian Savings Bank were accused of limiting services to some African-American communities. The accusations were centered in neighborhoods in and around Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis. The Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act prohibits financial institutions from discriminating on the basis of race and color in mortgage lending practices. 

Under the terms of the settlement, the banks have agreed to open three new branches in predominately African-American neighborhoods in those cities. The banks, which are operated separately but jointly owned, will also create a $7 million fund to increase loans to minorities. Another $2 million will go toward advertising, outreach and financial education efforts.

The settlement still has to be approved by a court.

2-1.Proposed Consent Order by WVXU News on Scribd

Tags: 
Union Savings Bank
Guardian Savings Bank
US District Court
US Attorney
financial misconduct
Equal Credit Opportunity
Fair Housing Act