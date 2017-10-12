Thanksgiving Day from Noon – 2:00 pm:

Help is on the way for Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers and dinner guests on this, the biggest cooking day of the year - it's Turkey Confidential.

Lynne Rossetto Kasper, award-winning host of The Splendid Table®, will be available to answer listener questions throughout her live, two-hour program. A Thanksgiving morning tradition, past callers have included everything from a cross-country trucker cooking his Thanksgiving dinner on the manifold to a panicked first-time cook who didn’t realize a turkey needs to be thawed. Lynne handles all questions with wit, expertise and laughter, with the intention of having your family say “yum!”