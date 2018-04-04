The Trouble With Twain's 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn'

Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" is one of the most-challenged books in America. A library in Concord, Mass., banned the novel just after its 1885 release in the United States, and the book continues to be one of the most controversial books in classrooms and libraries today, with critics citing its racially insensitive language and depictions of African Americans.

Though born and raised in a slave state, Twain, also known as Samuel Langhorne Clemens, spoke out against slavery for most of his life. And his "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" has been called "The Great American Novel."

Xavier University Professor Emeritus John Getz, Ph.D., will be leading a discussion about "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" this evening at the Harriet Beecher Stowe House on Gilbert Avenue.

He joins "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon, along with Stowe House Site Manager Chris DeSimio to discuss Twain's treatment of slavery and other social issues in his writing, as well as his personal relationship with Harriet Beecher Stowe.

The Harriet Beecher Stowe House Spring Lecture Series continues this evening with a discussion of Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." Doors open at 6 p.m. and the discussion begins at 7 p.m. The Stowe House is located at 2950 Gilbert Avenue. The discussion series is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

