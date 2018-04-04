Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Trouble With Twain's 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn'

By Dan Hurley 50 minutes ago
  • mark twain huckleberry finn
    Twain's classic, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," remains one of the most-challenged books in America.
    Castle

Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" is one of the most-challenged books in America. A library in Concord, Mass., banned the novel just after its 1885 release in the United States, and the book continues to be one of the most controversial books in classrooms and libraries today, with critics citing its racially insensitive language and depictions of African Americans.

Though born and raised in a slave state, Twain, also known as Samuel Langhorne Clemens, spoke out against slavery for most of his life. And his "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" has been called "The Great American Novel."

Xavier University Professor Emeritus John Getz, Ph.D., will be leading a discussion about "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" this evening at the Harriet Beecher Stowe House on Gilbert Avenue.

He joins "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon, along with Stowe House Site Manager Chris DeSimio to discuss Twain's treatment of slavery and other social issues in his writing, as well as his personal relationship with Harriet Beecher Stowe.

The Harriet Beecher Stowe House Spring Lecture Series continues this evening with a discussion of Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." Doors open at 6 p.m. and the discussion begins at 7 p.m. The Stowe House is located at 2950 Gilbert Avenue. The discussion series is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" Wednesday, April 4 beginning at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Mark Twain
Harriet Beecher Stowe
Friends of Harriet Beecher Stowe House

Related Content

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 50 Years After His Assassination

By Dan Hurley Apr 2, 2018
martin luther king jr
New York World-Telegram & Sun / Library of Congress

On the evening of April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated by a single gunshot as he was standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. News of his murder sparked rioting in cities across the country and a national outpouring of grief. King was, and continues to be, the most recognized face of the civil rights movement.

From Cuba To Cooperstown: On The Life Of Reds Player Tony Pérez

By Dan Hurley Mar 29, 2018
tony perez book
Provided

Born in Cuba, baseball great Tony Pérez left Havana when the Reds signed him to a minor league contract in 1960. Pérez, a key member of the World Champion Big Red Machine clubs of 1975 and '76, won a third World Championship ring as first base coach for the team when it swept the Oakland Athletics in 1990.

Are Selfies Changing The Museum Experience?

By Dan Hurley Apr 3, 2018
yayoi kusama
Photo by Tomoaki Makino. Courtesy of the artist Yayoi Kusama

  

In July, the Cleveland Museum of Art will open the "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" exhibition. The show has drawn huge crowds in other cities, breaking museum attendance records. As it turns out, Kusama's exhibit is a huge hit on Instagram too -- people love taking selfies inside her installations.