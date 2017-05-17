Related Program: 
The Trouble With Reality, Brooke Gladstone On The Trump Presidency

In a time of steadily-rising concern over fake news and alternative facts, it seems many Americans can't agree on what statements and reports represent reality anymore. Brooke Gladstone, co-host and editor of the popular public radio program On the Media, says people have always had pre-conceived notions and biases that influence the way they perceive news. And politicians often take advantage of that.

On the Media's Brooke Gladstone makes the case that President Donald Trump uses fake news, diversion and deflection as a strategy.
But in her new book, "The Trouble With Reality: A Rumination on Moral Panic in Our Time," she makes the case that President Donald Trump and his team are masters of utilizing fake news, diversion and deflection as a strategy. Brooke Gladstone joins us from the studios of WNYC to discuss her thoughts on how President Trump shapes the news. 

