The Trouble With Reality, Brooke Gladstone On The Trump Presidency

In a time of steadily-rising concern over fake news and alternative facts, it seems many Americans can't agree on what statements and reports represent reality anymore. Brooke Gladstone, co-host and editor of the popular public radio program On the Media, says people have always had pre-conceived notions and biases that influence the way they perceive news. And politicians often take advantage of that.

But in her new book, "The Trouble With Reality: A Rumination on Moral Panic in Our Time," she makes the case that President Donald Trump and his team are masters of utilizing fake news, diversion and deflection as a strategy. Brooke Gladstone joins us from the studios of WNYC to discuss her thoughts on how President Trump shapes the news.