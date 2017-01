This weekend on The Blues, Saturday evening, January 14th at 11pm, one of my favorite programs in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. You'll hear a great version of "Battle Hymn of the Republic" by the Monty Alexander Trio, followed by Sweet Honey in the Rock and Dr. Maya Angelou.

There's also music from the Blind Boys of Alabama, Shirley Caesar, and Aretha Franklin. Other gospel songs are sung by the Birmingham Sunlights, Patti Labelle and the great Mahalia Jackson.