Travel Ban's Effect On Area Colleges And Universities

The White House administration's travel and immigration ban is alarming colleges and universities in Greater Cincinnati and beyond.

The University of Cincinnati, which has 75 students and 20 faculty members from affected countries, is advising them not to travel in the next 90 days and for those with complex immigration situations UC is suggesting an immigration attorney.

Here is a letter UC sent out saying it "continues to monitor this fluid situation." The university says the executive order "runs counter to our university’s core values."

At least three students and faculty are on the list at Xavier University. Here is a letter Father Michael Graham wrote about the situation. In it he says Xavier is driven by its Jesuit commitments. "I want to be clear that Xavier will remain steadfastly committed to being a diverse and inclusive community. All are welcome here regardless of faith, national origin or immigration status."

Miami University says one Iranian grad student was hoping to arrive in Oxford within the next week but wasn't able to secure a student visa before the 90-day executive order took effect.

Mt. St. Joseph University, Thomas More and the University of Dayton say they don't have any students or faculty from the affected countries.

Northern Kentucky University did not respond.