Trans-Siberian Orchestra's lead guitarist talks about their tour

By & Elaine Diehl 52 minutes ago

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their classic holiday rock opera to Cincinnati's US Bank Arena for two shows on Thursday, December 21st.  Their lead guitarist, Joel Hoekstra, who's been with them since 2010, recently spoke by phone with Elaine Diehl about TSO and some of his other musical projects.

Hoekstra begins the conversation with a trip down memory lane and his musical journey.  He also talked about working with the band Whitesnake and Cher, his guitar collection, the TSO family as well as other topics like staying fit while on tour.  

TSO will also be performing in Dayton, Ohio, for 2 shows on Saturday, December 2nd, at the Nutter Center.

