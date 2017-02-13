Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Training The Next Generation Of Physicians To Work Effectively With Their Transgender Patients

By 1 hour ago

University of Cincinnati College of Medicine professors have developed a curriculum to train students how to care for transgender patients.
Credit Wikipedia.com

In a 2015 survey conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality, 33% of respondents who saw a health care provider in the previous year say they had a negative experience. 

23% of those responding to the survey said they did not even seek health care due to a fear of being mistreated.

While the concept of transgender medicine is developing rapidly, it is still a relatively new field. Many physicians and other health care providers are unfamiliar with how to treat gender dysphoria or care for transgender individuals.

Professors at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine have developed a curriculum to train students how to care for their future transgender patients.

Joining us from the UC College of Medicine Department of Family & Community Medicine to discuss training medical providers to treat transgender patients are Assistant Professor Dr. Sarah Pickle and Assistant Professor Dr. Aaron Marshall

Tags: 
transgender
physicians
UC College of Medicine
health care
medicine
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Legal Battle Over The Obama Administration's Public School Guidelines Regarding Transgender Students

By Jun 14, 2016
commons.wikimedia.org, available for use

Last month, the Obama Administration instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the restroom corresponding to their gender identity. Students who are discriminated against may have a legal basis to fight back with these federal guidelines in place.

Discussing Transgender Issues & Experiences, Including New Federal Guidelines For Public Schools

By Jun 14, 2016
pixabay.com, available for use

    

Seventy-five percent of transgender youth feel unsafe at school and 59 percent have been denied access to restrooms that match their gender identity, according to National Center for Transgender Equality.