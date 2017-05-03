Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

A Touch of Jazz on the Blues: 5.6.17 show

By 2 minutes ago

Mary Ellen Tanner at a King Records studio session

A friend of mine gave me a copy of Holly Cole's cd "Temptation" which is a collection of Tom Waits' tunes, so I thought I'd start this show off with one of her songs.  (Saturday, May 6th at 11pm)  And, funny how this happens, but her song, "Falling Down" led to Abbey Lincoln, Mary Ellen Tanner and Larry Kinley.  It's a jazz thing.  

The second set features Johnny Adams, Leon Russell, Wynton Marsalis, and Harry Connick, Jr.  And we finish this jazz-oriented blues show off with Rosemary Clooney (vintage 1961) "Black Coffee," and Miles Davis's "My Funny Valentine" in the last set.

I hear that Tom Waits has been in town recently as part of Robert Redford's movie that's filming here.

