Toledo's Only Abortion Clinic Isn't Providing Surgical Abortions.....At Least Not Right Now

The only abortion clinic in the Toledo area has stopped performing surgical abortions….at least for now.



The Ohio Supreme Court is not going to reconsider its decision allowing the state to revoke the license of the Capital Care Network of Toledo. Its attorney Jennifer Branch says surgical abortion appointments this week have been cancelled but the clinic will remain open for medication-induced abortions. Capital Care Network applied for a new license last month after ProMedica agreed to be the hospital for the transfer agreement required by the state after a new law prevented the University of Toledo’s hospital from doing that. The Ohio Department of Health has not yet acted on that request.

