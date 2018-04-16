Related Program: 
Focus on Technology

'Toilet to Tap' Water Surprisingly Good, Study Finds

By 4 hours ago
  • A new taste test by University of California, Riverside researchers finds recycled wastewater doesn't taste that bad.
    A new taste test by University of California, Riverside researchers finds recycled wastewater doesn't taste that bad.
    U. S. Air Force

Scientists have long known treated wastewater is safe to drink but how does it taste when compared to "conventional" groundwater and bottled water?

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) asked 143 people to compare the two in a blind taste test.

This is especially important in California where residents have dealt with years of drought. Recycled wastewater has gained traction even though some refer to the technology as "toilet to tap."

Wastewater is treated using reverse osmosis and is commonly reintroduced into groundwater supplies, where it re-enters the drinking water system. It's called indirect potable reuse, or IDR. Studies have shown IDR removed virtually all the contaminants.

“The groundwater-based water was not as well liked as IDR or bottled water,” said Mary Gauvain, a professor of psychology at UC Riverside and co-author of the study. “We think that happened because IDR and bottled water go through remarkably similar treatment processes, so they have low levels of the types of tastes people tend to dislike.”

“It seems that this term (wastewater), and the idea of recycled water in general, evokes disgust reactions,” said Daniel Harmon, a graduate student in psychology and the lead author in the study on water taste. The study published in print in the February edition of the journal Appetite.

However, Harmon added: “It is important to make recycled water less scary to people who are concerned about it, as it is an important source of water now and in the future.”

The Test

The waters were in unlabeled similar cups. After participants tasted them they ranked the samples' taste from one to five in the categories of texture, temperature, smell, and color.

Researchers suggest this study may lead to more people being amenable to drinking recycled wastewater and they suggest marking to women who make most consumer purchasing decisions.

“We think this research will help us find out what factors people pay attention to in their water decisions, and what populations need to be persuaded to drink IDR water and how to persuade them,” Harmon said.

One surprise for Gauvain and Harmon is women preferred bottled water two-to-one over men.

Tags: 
taste test
University of California
recycled wastewater
bottled water
drinking water
clean water

Related Content

The Importance Of, And Continuing Struggle For, Clean Water In The US And Around The World

By Mar 21, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The water crisis in Flint, Michigan last year raised awareness of the severe health damage caused by the lack of clean water. And while most communities in the Unites States take clean water for granted, according to a government Indian Health Service report, about 7.5 percent of Native American and Alaska Native homes did not have safe drinking water or basic sanitation as of 2013.

Fluidity Raises Awareness, Money, And Their Voices For Clean Water

By Anne Arenstein Jun 2, 2017

Cincinnati's newest choral group, Fluidity, is using its June 10 concert to raise awareness of the importance of clean, drinkable water, plus raising money for a local clean water effort. 

UC Professors Talk About Their Documentary, "Intimate Realities Of Water"

By Mar 2, 2016
Provided

As we have all seen with the recent problems uncovered in Flint, Michigan, it’s easy for most of us to take clean water for granted. Until we can’t easily get it. In many parts of the world, such as Nairobi, it’s a rare commodity. The Intimate Realities of Water, a documentary by University of Cincinnati professors, follows the lives of the people in two of Nairobi's slums, Kibera - the largest urban slum in the city and all of Africa - and Dagoretti.