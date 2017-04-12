Related Program: 
Tips And Tricks For Getting The Greatest Presence On Internet Search Engines

Searching online for information, for everything from people to products, services to how-to instructional videos, has become second nature to most of us by now. But with so much information available online, it's often difficult for companies and service providers to break through the clutter and get noticed. 

That's where quality content and Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, comes in. Marketers use various strategies and tactics on their websites to be recognized by search engines such as Google, Bing and Yahoo.

Joining us to discuss how marketers use content and optimization techniques to increase their presence on internet searches are Stone Temple Consulting Founder and CEO and co-author of The Art of SEO, Eric Enge; and Consumer Clarity CEO and Founder and VP of Strategic Alignment for American Marketing Asoociation Cincinnati, Dennis Devlin.

The next installment of the American Marketing Association Cincinnati's Signature Speaker Series, The Mobile Revolution Has Only Just Started, featuring Eric Enge, takes place at the Xavier University Cintas Center Friday, April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. For information and registration, click here

