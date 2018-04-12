These Are The Restaurants Participating In Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns the week of April 16 - 22, with more than 40 area restaurants offering $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus.

Participating restaurants span from Loveland to Over-the-Rhine, and include such Cincinnati staples as Montgomery Inn and the Golden Lamb, to relative newcomers like The Butcher and Barrel and Somm Wine Bar.

"This Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is hands down one of the most impressive restaurant lineups we've had yet," says Allie Martin, the event director for CityBeat, which has sponsored restaurant week since 2016.

The event was first launched by the Greater Cincinnati Independents in 2006, which ran it until 2012. It then lay dormant until 2015, when a past participant petitioned CityBeat to bring it back. "There was only one restaurant week focused on Downtown and they were unable to participate because of that," Martin says. "So, here we are!"

Below is the full list of restaurants participating in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: