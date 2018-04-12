These Are The Restaurants Participating In Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns the week of April 16 - 22, with more than 40 area restaurants offering $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus.
Participating restaurants span from Loveland to Over-the-Rhine, and include such Cincinnati staples as Montgomery Inn and the Golden Lamb, to relative newcomers like The Butcher and Barrel and Somm Wine Bar.
"This Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is hands down one of the most impressive restaurant lineups we've had yet," says Allie Martin, the event director for CityBeat, which has sponsored restaurant week since 2016.
The event was first launched by the Greater Cincinnati Independents in 2006, which ran it until 2012. It then lay dormant until 2015, when a past participant petitioned CityBeat to bring it back. "There was only one restaurant week focused on Downtown and they were unable to participate because of that," Martin says. "So, here we are!"
Below is the full list of restaurants participating in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:
- The Anchor OTR
- Banana Leaf Modern Thai
- Bella's Restaurant Loveland
- Boi Na Braza
- Bonefish Grill
- Bravo!
- Brew River Gastropub
- Brio Tuscan Grill
- The Brown Dog Cafe
- The Butcher and Barrel
- The Capital Grille
- Chart House
- Cinque Ristorante By Nicola's
- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
- Court Street Lobster Bar
- Eddie Merlot's
- Embers Restaurant
- FIRE at RiverCenter
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- Golden Lamb Restaurant & Inn
- Jag's Steak & Seafood
- Kaze OTR
- Matt The Miller's Tavern
- McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
- The Melting Pot
- The Mercer OTR
- Metropole
- Mitchell's Fish Market
- Moerlein Lager House
- Montgomery Inn
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- The National Exemplar
- Palomino
- Parkers Blue Ash Tavern
- Pompilios
- The Presidents Room
- Primavista
- Prime Cincinnati
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Seasons 52
- Somm Wine Bar
- Stone Creek Dining Company
- TRIO Bistro
- We Olive & Wine Bar