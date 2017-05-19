These Are The Droids You're Looking For

The Cincinnati Museum Center is getting ready to open Star Wars and the Power of Costume. Museum and Smithsonian employees uncrated some very recognizable items Friday. C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 are part of the exhibit which opens next week.

As WVXU reported in January, the exhibition features 60 costumes from the Star Wars movies including the gowns of Queen Amidala and her handmaidens, Boba Fetts' armor, Obi Wan Kenobi's robe, and Darth Vader's suit.

There will also be short films and designers' sketches to show the creative process and explain the symbolism behind the designs.

The collection comes from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and is a partnership between the museum, Lucasfilm, and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

The exhibit opens May 25.