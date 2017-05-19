These Are The Droids You're Looking For

  • Art handlers removed a crate side to reveal the R2-D2 costume worn by Kenny Baker in the first Star Wars movies.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Smithsonian Registrar Ruth Trevarrow oversees the costume installation.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Lifting R2-D2 onto the display platform.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Look closely for the cloth strap inside the R2 unit's leg. Kenny Baker placed his foot inside the strap to make the costume walk.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • BB-8 is uncrated Friday afternoon at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • CMC art handlers Robert Burke and Bob Fry carefully lift BB-8 from its crate.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Registrar Ruth Trevarrow checks the C-3PO costume worn by actor Anthony Daniels.
The Cincinnati Museum Center is getting ready to open Star Wars and the Power of Costume. Museum and Smithsonian employees uncrated some very recognizable items Friday. C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 are part of the exhibit which opens next week.

Part of the droid exhibit features the various appendages that could be extended from the R2 unit.
As WVXU reported in January, the exhibition features 60 costumes from the Star Wars movies including the gowns of Queen Amidala and her handmaidens, Boba Fetts' armor, Obi Wan Kenobi's robe, and Darth Vader's suit.

There will also be short films and designers' sketches to show the creative process and explain the symbolism behind the designs.

The collection comes from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and is a partnership between the museum, Lucasfilm, and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

The exhibit opens May 25.

Star Wars
Cincinnati Museum Center

