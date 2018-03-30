There's A Deal To End The Disagreement About City Park Funds

Cincinnati, the city's Park Board and the Parks Foundation have reached an agreement on who controls and accounts for endowment money used for park projects.

The Park Board will hold a special meeting Monday morning to consider the memorandum of understanding.

"This proposed agreement is the direct result of all stakeholders working collaboratively to insure that the stewardship of our parks is to the utmost benefit to our community now and in the future," said Park Commissioner Brad Lindner in a news release. "In that same spirit of collaboration, we are respectfully asking that this MOU be considered and approved."

The actual MOU won't be available until Monday, but the parties did release a three-page executive summary (see below).

"Cincinnati Parks have always been symbolic of what is great about our community. They are the crown jewels of our city," said Mayor John Cranley in the release. "Implementing these reforms not only restores the public trust in our parks system but promises that the legacy of Cincinnati Parks will endure for generations to come."

MOU Executive Summary 03 30 2018 by WVXU News on Scribd