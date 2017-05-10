Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Thane Maynard On International Fund For Animal Welfare's Global Mission

By 12 minutes ago
  • Provided
    Azzedine Downes, president and CEO of the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Azzedine Downes is the President and CEO of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) whose mission is to rescue and protect animals around the world. The IFAW works around the globe to save wildlife by working in tandem with native populations towards a greater good. Mr. Downes talked with Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard about the IFAW's projects, taking place in more than 40 countries.

