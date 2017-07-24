Tensing Supporters, Opponents Both Worried About Threats

  • Demonstrators calling for Ray Tensing's conviction march back to Ohio on the Purple People Bridge.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Supporters of a former UC Police officer planned a march Monday evening at the Purple People Bridge. The demonstration was supposed to send a message of solidarity to Ray Tensing and police in general. It was canceled.

The organizer of the Support Ray Tensing march posted on Facebook that the event was off due to on-going threats and personal attacks. More than a dozen people still arrived and walked across the bridge.

A screen grab from the Facebook page Support Ray Tensing.

They were followed by more than 50 counter-demonstrators who held their own rally back on the Cincinnati side of the Ohio River.  At the end, Brian Taylor with Black Lives Matter: Cincinnati told them to get home safely. "We know that there was at least one man out here armed on the other side. So, let's leave together. And let's protect each other."

One person in the crowd said they saw two people with firearms.

Taylor says Ray Tensing supporters should be worried about threats. "Because all the violence comes from them. Every single action that we've had has been organized, disciplined, and not seeking to physically harm anyone."

Taylor says their demonstrations have been met by police officers using bicycles as barricades and bystanders who've tried to spit on marchers.

Police reported no violence and no arrests Monday evening.

Ray Tensing
Sam DuBose
Black Lives Matter

