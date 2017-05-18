Tensing Retrial Preparations Underway

The judge overseeing the retrial of former UC police officer Ray Tensing still says she expects to be able to seat a jury in Hamilton County.

Judge Leslie Ghiz laid out media guidelines during a pretrial hearing Thursday.

Approximately 235 people are scheduled to begin filling out juror questionnaires next Thursday. The full retrial begins the following week.

A blank version of the juror questionnaire will be made public after the jury is seated. Ghiz says she won't allow any requests, nor rule on any requests, for completed questionnaires (redacted or otherwise) or jury information until after the trial concludes.

Tensing is charged with murder for the 2015 shooting death of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

