Technology has a profound effect on everything we do these days, from communications, to work, to school. It's no wonder technological disruption is on many people's minds as the pace of technology rapidly accelerates.

Dr. Tracey Wilen is a researcher and speaker on the impact of technology. Her latest book is "Digital Disruption: The Future of Work, Skills, Leadership, Education and Careers in a Digital World." She joins us with her ten disruptive predictions for the new year.