Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

Tedeski Trucks Band & The Blues

By Jul 12, 2017

Saturday night, July 15th at 11pm on The Blues, the spotlight's on the Tedeschi Trucks Band who's bringing their "Wheels of Soul" tour to Riverbend on July 21st and the following night, July 22nd, up at the Rose Music Center at the Heights.  The tour also features the Woods Brothers and Hot Tuna on stage with them.

So, on this blues show, we'll start off with a song by Susan Tedeschi, "Back to the River."  After this, you'll hear a phone interview by Ron Esposito with Susan Tedeschi.  She talks about her Cincinnati connection and music career.  Ending this set will be two songs by the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

After that, there'll be three songs by the Wood Brothers, too, and three after that by Hot Tuna.  Hot Tuna of course features Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady from Jefferson Airplane.  Legends, indeed!  

Tags: 
Susan Tedeschi
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Hot Tuna
Wood Brothers
Riverbend
Rose Music Center at the Heights

Related Content

The Blues: 7/1/17

By Jun 26, 2017

This week's blues show begins with Sugar Ray and the great Jeannie & Jimmy Cheatham followed by Gene Harris and Al Green.  They're followed in the next set by Little Milton, Joan Armatrading, Eric Bibb and Chris Thomas King.  And, the third set features Buddy Guy & Junior Wells ( Paris in 1981), Ruth Brown, Laura Nyro, and Bobby McFerrin.

Upcoming concert dates:

7/21 - Tedeschi Trucks Band - Wood Brothers - Hot Tuna - Riverbend

7/25 - Amos Lee & Lake Street Drive - Riverbend

7/27-29 - Cincinnati Music Festival - Paul Brown Stadium

8/4 - Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper - Riverbend

Author Ryan White's New Biography Of Music Legend Jimmy Buffett

By Jun 30, 2017

There's a new book out about Cincinnati favorite Jimmy Buffett, who'll make his annual visit to Riverbend on July 8. 