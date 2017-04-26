Taste Of Cincinnati Award Winners

Taste of Cincinnati's annual awards list is out. Taste will be held May 27-29.
As previously announced, the event is moving slightly this year. The festival is staying on Fifth St but is moving two blocks east.
Rather than starting at Fountain Square, Taste will start at Main St. and go past Sentinel St. to extend onto the ramps to I-71 and Columbia Parkway.
Also new this year is Taste of Findlay Market on the Fifth Street ramp to I-71. Organizers say this area "will exclusively feature food vendors from Findlay Market and 'foodpreneurs' from Findlay Kitchen, serving delicious fresh-prepared 'bites', throughout the weekend."
"This means Taste of Findlay Market on Saturday will be different from Sunday, and Sunday will be different from Monday," says Director of Food Innovation at Findlay Market Marianne Hamilton.
Here are 2017's winners:
Food Truck Best Dessert
Third Place: Pineapple Strawberry Swirl streetpop - streetpops
Second Place: Belgian Sugar Waffle with Sea Salt, Caramel & Maker's Mark Whipped Cream – Marty’s Waffles
First Place: Fried Cheesecake – Hungry Bros.
Food Truck Best Appetizer
Third Place: The Kevin Bacon – Hungry Bros.
Second Place: Mini Chicken Quesadilla – Red Sesame
First Place: The Stroll – Adena’s Beefstroll
Food Truck Best Soup-Salad-Side
Third Place: Candied Braised Brussel Sprouts – Urban Vistro
Second Place: Tostones – Empanadas Aqui
First Place: Jalapeno Mac n Cheese - Packhouse
Food Truck Best go Vibrant!
Third Place: Hairy Empanada – Empanadas Aqui
Second Place: Korean BBQ Taco – Red Sesame
First Place: Lamb Slider – Hungry Bros.
Food Truck Best Entrée
Third Place: Hickory Smoked Brisket Taco with Island Slaw – Wicked Hickory
Tie for Second Place: Ahi Tuna Tacos – Urban Vistro and Bangin’ Shrimp Tacos with Chipotle Slaw – Best Thing Smokin’
First Place: Hand Battered Cod Platter – Alabama Fish Bar
Restaurant Best Dessert
Third Place: Cannoli – Pompilio’s
Second Place: Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Mascarpone Cheesecake – Afio’s buon cibo
First Place: Crème Brulee – Market Street Grille
Restaurant Best Appetizer
Third Place: Risotto Balls – Pompilio’s
Second Place: Jerk Chicken Pasta – Island Frydays
First Place: Crab Cake – Market Street Grille
Restaurant Best Soup-Salad-Side
Third Place: Mandy's Che' Chili – Che’
Second Place: Sidewinder Fries – Market Street Grille
First Place: Birra Chiarra Italian Greens – Rivertown Brewery & Barrelhouse
Restaurant Best go Vibrant!
Third Place: Buns n Roses – Tickle Pickle
Second Place: Spicy Chicken Wrap – Market Street Grille
First Place: Silver Ladle Salad – Silver Ladle
Restaurant Best Entrée
Third Place: Bacon Jelly Slider – Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers
Second Place: Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas – Island Frydays
First Place: Pulled Pork Sandwich with BBQ Sauce & Cole Slaw – Eli’s BBQ