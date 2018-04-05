Related Program: 
Tariffs, Twitter Feuds And More News From The Nation's Capital

By Dan Hurley 46 minutes ago
President Trump's proposed tariffs on 1,300 Chinese products and his Twitter feud with Amazon roiled the stock market. Congress and the White House prepare for a series of confirmation hearings on Trump's Cabinet nominations. And the president announces plans to deploy the military to the U.S.-Mexico border to confront what he calls a growing threat of illegal immigrants.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" for a look at the latest news out of Washington are Political Junkie Ken Rudin (@kenrudinjunkie) and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson).

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" Thursday, April 5, starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment. 

