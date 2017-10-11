Take Flight: Fluidity Fall Concert

Rhonda Juliano, Artistic Director of the choral group Fluidity, and Mike Moroski, Executive Director of UpSpring, dropped by the studio recently to speak with Anne Arenstein about their upcoming concert.

Fluidity will present a concert at the Cincinnati Art Museum in Fath Auditorium on Saturday, October 21st. The concert's theme is "Take Flight."

Proceeds from the concert will go to UpSpring whose mission is to help homeless children in the tristate area with summer camps, uniforms/school supplies, and after-school programs. It should be noted that UpSpring is the area's only non-profit organization exclusively serving the educational needs of homeless children. Fluidity's mission is to help area non-profit organizations with these types of concerts.

This event at the Cincinnati Art Museum also includes a pre-concert social, cash bar & appetizers, and after the concert, a dinner and food buffet. Doors open at 6pm with music following a brief conversation about the groups.