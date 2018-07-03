Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Tailored Treatment: Mental Health Program For Pregnancy

By Dan Hurley 4 hours ago
  • Mental health during pregnancy
    Many women worry about the effects of taking medications during pregnancy.
    Pixabay.com

Many mothers who experience postpartum depression and anxiety now seek professional help. But when it comes to their mental health during preconception and pregnancy, some women suffer in silence.

The Women’s Center at UC Health West Chester Hospital now offers behavioral health and psychiatry services particularly tailored to address women’s unique needs throughout all stages of the reproductive cycle. This ranges from premenstrual or peri-menopausal mood and anxiety disorders to postpartum depression.

Psychiatrist Jyoti Sachdeva, MD, receives referrals from OB-GYNs, then her team designs a treatment plan to meet the needs of each patient, which may include staying on medication during pregnancy.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" from the University of Cincinnati are Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience Associate Professor of Clinical Psychiatry Dr. Jyoti Sachdeva; and Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Associate Professor and Vice Chair of Education Dr. Amy Thompson.

For information about a reproductive psychiatry consultation, call 513-558-7700, or to contact the UC Health Women’s Center at West Chester Hospital call 513-475-UC4U.

And you can read more about depression and postpartum depression from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" May 9 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
depression
post-partum depression
pregnancy
The Women's Center at UC Health
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

How Genetic Testing Can Improve Mental Health Treatment

By Jun 1, 2017
Wikimedia commons

Genetic testing is being used more frequently to help physicians prescribe medications that will prove most effective based on an individual patient's genetic makeup. 

Bad News Fatigue: How To Curb Your Consumption

By Dec 14, 2017
Pixabay.com

If the last political story you heard on NPR got your blood boiling, the last article you read online made you feel hopeless and the last time you scrolled Facebook to cheer you up you saw a video that made you cry, it may be time to curb your media consumption.

Boot Camp For New Dads

By Jun 7, 2017
Pixabay

When you bring home a new baby the first few months are a test of endurance and strength. It's almost as if you need a boot camp before you're ready for all that parenthood hurls at you. For new fathers, part of the challenge can be in figuring out how to provide support for mom. But fathers need support as well.

Jump Starting Your Career After Staying Home To Raise Kids

By May 9, 2017
Provided

Many women choose to leave the workforce after having a child and the number of stay-at-home mothers is on the rise after decades of decline. The decision to stay home and raise a family is a personal one but it can have professional implications when a parent chooses to return to a career. This can include a cut in salary and a downgraded position after years spent away from the workforce.