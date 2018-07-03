Tailored Treatment: Mental Health Program For Pregnancy

Many mothers who experience postpartum depression and anxiety now seek professional help. But when it comes to their mental health during preconception and pregnancy, some women suffer in silence.

The Women’s Center at UC Health West Chester Hospital now offers behavioral health and psychiatry services particularly tailored to address women’s unique needs throughout all stages of the reproductive cycle. This ranges from premenstrual or peri-menopausal mood and anxiety disorders to postpartum depression.

Psychiatrist Jyoti Sachdeva, MD, receives referrals from OB-GYNs, then her team designs a treatment plan to meet the needs of each patient, which may include staying on medication during pregnancy.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" from the University of Cincinnati are Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience Associate Professor of Clinical Psychiatry Dr. Jyoti Sachdeva; and Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Associate Professor and Vice Chair of Education Dr. Amy Thompson.

For information about a reproductive psychiatry consultation, call 513-558-7700, or to contact the UC Health Women’s Center at West Chester Hospital call 513-475-UC4U.

And you can read more about depression and postpartum depression from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

