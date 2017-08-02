Survival Of The Foliage: Best Plants For Our Region

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will present its annual Plant Trials Day symposium on August 31. The all-day event provides information on the plants proven to do well in our region, along with presentations by horticulture industry experts.

Here to give us a preview of Plant Trials Day is one of this year's speakers, researcher and author Dr. Allan Armitage. His latest book is "Of Naked Ladies and Forget-Me-Nots: The stories behind the common names of some of our favorite plants." Also joining us is Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Horticulturist and Taking Root Chairman, Scott Beuerlein.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Plant Trials Day takes place Thursday, August 31. Registration ends August 27 at midnight. For more information and registration, click here.

Allan Armitage writes a monthly column for the national publication, “Greenhouse Grower,” and provides instructional short videos on his YouTube channel.