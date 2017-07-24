Related Program: 
Summer Bounty

Mid-summer is a busy time in the garden, crops planted this spring are ready for harvest and gardeners are putting in vegetables they will be able to enjoy this fall. 

And with the extreme heat and humidity we've been having, gardeners have to be more alert to insect and disease damage to trees and plants.

Gardening can be hard work, but the results make it worth the time and effort.
Joining us to answer your gardening questions are Co-owner of Homeadow Song Farm and Director of the Community Garden Program at Turner Farm, Peter Huttinger; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture extension agent, David Koester.

For information and registration on Turner Farm gardening programs, click here. For upcoming Boone County Extension program information, click here. For information on classes and events in Campbell County, click here. For the Campbell County Extension Horticultural Newsletter, click here

